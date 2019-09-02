Wike sends Channels Kids’ Cup winner to Real Madrid Academy

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, to be worthy ambassadors of the state and Nigeria during their training tour at the Real Madrid Academy in Spain.

Addressing the players at the Government House Port Harcourt, during a pre-departure meeting on Sunday, Governor Wike urged them to be disciplined, display their talents and excel as young players.

He said: “When you get to Spain, show that you have talents. I know you will excel. While you are in the Academy, officials of Real Madrid Football Club will monitor your activities. Be disciplined.

“God knows why he allowed Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt to win the Channels Kids Cup. It is for you to excel”.

He said that when the players Return from their training in Spain, they will play a match with a selected under 13 Team to Commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

“I have told the people in Spain to buy Real Madrid Jerseys and boots for you”, he said.

He reiterated that the players will be the first set of students to be admitted into the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The Governor said that among the young players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt who won the Channels Television Kids Cup, International Stars will emerge.

“Football today rules the world. Footballers are billionaires in International currencies. What these stars are, you can be better.

“Take this opportunity to be the best. Target to be a player of Real Madrid in the future. You must use this opportunity to turn around the lives of your families “, he said.

He warned the players against any misconduct. He said that the Rivers State Government will receive reports from the Real Madrid Football Academy on their conduct abroad. He said anyone who misbehaves would be sanctioned.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo thanked the Rivers State Governor for creating the opportunity for the players to excel.

.

He said that Governor Wike took the grooming of a players as a personal project. He said when Visa became difficult, the Rivers State Governor personally met with the Spanish Ambassador to assure them of the commitment of the state.

Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the training in Spain will inspire the young players to emerge as international Stars.

The players were accompanied by their parents and siblings to the Government House Port Harcourt for the pre-departure meeting