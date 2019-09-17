Woman arrested for killing ‘hubby’ over daughter’s birthday party

Woman arrested for killing ‘hubby’ over daughter’s birthday party

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:09 pm


Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu,

The homicide detectives section from Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Stella Peter, 23, for stabbing one Mr Bala Haruna, 25, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PRO), DSP Bala Elkana, on Tuesday that this was because Haruna refused to release money for the birthday party of the baby Stella had for him.

Bala said that the ‘couple’ were not actually married but had been living together at No. 2. Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere in Lagos State for three years in a statement.

Elkana said the man and woman had a baby girl that just turned one.

Elkana said, “An argument ensued between them which turned violent and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back which led to his death.

“The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.”

The DSP said that the homicide detectives section from the State Criminal Investigation Department ( CID), Yaba, had taken over the investigation.

He said that the suspect had confessed to committing the crime and that she would be charged to court for murder.

