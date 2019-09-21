World Peace Day: Plateau Irigwe, Fulani leaders meet for first time in 6 years

The Irigwe and Fulani leaders in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau have interacted for the first time in nearly six years since the community was engulfed by crises.

The meeting was facilitated on Saturday by the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA) as part of weeklong activities to mark the World Peace Day celebrated annually on Sept.21.

His Royal Highness, Rev. Ronku Aka, the Bra Irigwe, said at the meeting that he was elated to see at his palace, the Fulani leaders (Ardos), particularly Ardo Audu Waziri, who is a member of the traditional council, for the first time in nearly six years.

Aka, who spoke through Chief Daniel Cheja, District Head of Irigwe, said that the meeting was a sincere indication that peace had returned to the area.

“It is over five years since the Ardo who is a member this council entered here last and I am happy to see him and his people again.

“I am very glad to witness this occasion today as one of the very good steps taken for reconciliation between Irigwe Community and the Fulanis.

“This step is going be a continuous process till peace is achieved in Irigwe land.

“It is my prayer that other steps would follow so that total peace will be achieved,” he said.

Ardo Audu Waziri said that he was happy to meet his ‘family’ after many years.

Waziri said that the crises benefited no one, rather, they brought untold hardships to both parties.

He commended the PPBA for the initiative which he said would facilitate the reconciliation between the parties.

Mr Joseph Lengman, Director-General, PPBA, said the meeting was at the instance of Gov. Simon Lalong as part of activities to mark the World Peace Day.

“What we are doing today is symbolic, this is a society that has been divided as a result of violent conflicts.

“Today the people have demonstrated that they are willing to talk to each other and they are meeting for the first time in many years.

“You have the Fulanis coming into this community having left this place about five to six years ago,” Lengman said.

He said that meeting was also symbolic of the people’s commitment and determination to forgive, unite and reconcile.

He expressed optimism that with the facilitation of the agency, peace would be achieved in the community soonest.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that white pigeons were released into the air to signify the return of peace to the area.

NAN also reports that the PPBA gave some food and non food materials to both groups to curtail their suffering.