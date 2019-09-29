World Teachers’ Day: Obaseki Gets Best Performing Governor Award

World Teachers’ Day: Obaseki Gets Best Performing Governor Award

Sunday, September 29, 2019 2:38 pm


Gov. Godwin Obaseki

 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been nominated to receive an award as the best performing governor in Nigeria for the year 2019, from the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The a letter signed by the Secretary General of the Union, Mike Ike Ene, said the Governor was nominated for the award based on his achievements in the education sector within the three years of his administration in the state.

The letter which commended the Governor to his roles in improving basic education and teachers’ welfare in the State, said the nomination results from the “very favourable recommendations made by Edo State Wing of the Union on his achievements in the education sector in your state within the three years of your administration.”

“As World Teachers’ Day is fast approaching, the National leadership of our great Union, NUT, has found you worthy to be bestowed with the BEST PERFORMING GOVERNOR AWARD for year 2019 and the Award shall be presented to your Excellency.

“Such an award is unique as all Nigerian teachers are jointly presenting your Excellency this award,” the letter said.

The award would be presented to the Governor on 5th October, 2019, at Eagle Square, in Abuja.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire: A woman of integrity and service at 60
    37 mins ago

    Four killed as cult gangs clash in Rivers communities
    48 mins ago

    Sylva, Kyari on Peace Mission to Niger Delta
    1 hour ago

    Prince Harry starts trip to Malawi in next leg of African tour
    1 hour ago

    Open University law students hail Buhari for signing NOUN law
    2 hours ago

    Research Institute inaugurates platform on irvingia in Imo
    2 hours ago

    2 Nigerien with pistols, electronics intercepted  by NIS
    2 hours ago

    In pictures: Release of Samson Siasia’s Mother From Kidnappers  