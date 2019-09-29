World Teachers’ Day: Obaseki Gets Best Performing Governor Award

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been nominated to receive an award as the best performing governor in Nigeria for the year 2019, from the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The a letter signed by the Secretary General of the Union, Mike Ike Ene, said the Governor was nominated for the award based on his achievements in the education sector within the three years of his administration in the state.

The letter which commended the Governor to his roles in improving basic education and teachers’ welfare in the State, said the nomination results from the “very favourable recommendations made by Edo State Wing of the Union on his achievements in the education sector in your state within the three years of your administration.”

“As World Teachers’ Day is fast approaching, the National leadership of our great Union, NUT, has found you worthy to be bestowed with the BEST PERFORMING GOVERNOR AWARD for year 2019 and the Award shall be presented to your Excellency.

“Such an award is unique as all Nigerian teachers are jointly presenting your Excellency this award,” the letter said.

The award would be presented to the Governor on 5th October, 2019, at Eagle Square, in Abuja.