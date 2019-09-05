Xenophobia: Boycott South African goods, services–Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Nigerians to boycott South African goods and services to protest the killings of Nigerians and othet nationals living in that country.

Oshiomhole gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He recalled that over past one year, Nigerians were being maltreated in one part of South Africa or the other.

“This is the time to show commitment to our citizens and show sympathy to our loved ones.

“This can be done by boycotting South African goods and services beinning with Nigerians refusing to use MTN mobile network.

“Happily, we have indigenous network such as Glo, Airtel and I believe 9mobile is still standing by.

”If Nigerians boycott the goods and services at least for 30 days; first, to stop using MTN network services, it will send aclear message.

“We have to review all of those things that give South African companies monopoly in which it makes money with very little value addition.

“We think that these steps will be appropriate message to South African government to offer satisfactory explanation.

”It should also pay compensations to those innocent Nigerians whose properties have been looted.

“South African Airways should be stopped, its landing right should be withdrawn and should not have thr right to fly any part of Nigeria until these issues are resolved.

“We must protect Nigeria’s image its citizens and businesses wherever they are,” he said