Xenophobia: Enugu Police beef up security

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:04 am


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Police Command in Enugu State has beefed up security in the state over possible reprisal attacks by residents of Enugu and its environs on South African businesses.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu that the command had increased patrol in the state especially within Enugu metropolis.

Amaraizu said that the command had also deployed more policemen to locations where South African owned businesses exist in the state.

“The increased patrols and deployment to strategic locations of some businesses is to ensure that nothing untoward happen.

“The command is also appealing to residents not to take the law into their hands.

“But we expect that all will be law abiding even as the Federal Government is currently doing something on the development,’’ he said.

The spokesman reminded residents that those working at these South African business concerns within the state were their brothers and sisters.

NAN reports that there had been increased police personnel and other covert security personnel deployed to Shoprite Mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and Multi-Choice office along Ogui Road among others.

NAN reports that the anticipated attacks followed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals and their businesses by South Africans.

