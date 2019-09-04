Xenophobia: MTN Nigeria confirms attack, closes stores, service centres

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, on Wednesday, confirmed attacks, saying that all MTN stores and service centres would be closed until further notice.

The company stated this in a letter sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

Ukpanah, in the letter, confirmed that over the last day “our facilities, customers and some of our stakeholders have been the subject of attacks in retaliation for the ongoing xenophobia situation in South Africa.”

He said that the company had confirmed reports of attacks in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo.

“While we remain committed to providing uninterrupted services, the safety and security of our customers, members of staff and partners is our primary concern.

“All MTN stores and service centres will, therefore, be closed as a precaution, until further notice.

“MTN condemns any act of violence, prejudice and xenophobia, and remains absolutely committed to ensuring a peaceful, harmonious and respectful relationship with all communities in Nigeria and across Africa.

“We are engaging all relevant authorities in this regard and urge them to act swiftly to reduce tensions, both in South Africa and Nigeria.

“We will provide further updates as and when possible,” Ukpanah stated.