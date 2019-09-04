Xenophobic Attack: Shoprite, MTN Outlets Shut in Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Many of the South African businesses were today under lock and key in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State for fear of reprisal attack as combined security operatives were seen guarding the outfits.

This was as a result of the damages done to some of the South African business outlets yesterday including Shoprite, and MTN offices. MTN Bodija office suffered a greater loss as it was burnt down completely.

As at the time our correspondent visited some of these outlets, private security operatives were seen manning the entrance gates, while policemen, members of the Operation Burst were stationed around these outlets.

At the usually bubbling Shoprite located at Ring Road, Dugbe and Jericho Areas of Ibadan, business activities were grounded as no customer was seen around these areas

Also, during a chat, the security men at MTN Ring Road disclosed to our correspondent that the outlet is not open for business activities for now adding that they do not know when they would be ordered to open for business transactions.