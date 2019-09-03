Xenophobic attack: Time to go beyond diplomatic rhetoric –Abaribe

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 5:52 pm


Abaribe:

Minority leader of the Senate Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged the Federal government of Nigeria to go beyond diplomatic rhetoric and compel the government of South Africa to stop the he attacks and killing of Nigerians living in that country.

Abaribe in statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uchenna Awom on Tuesday in Abuja, described as barbaric the unwarranted attack.

He said that the seeming cold approach of the South African government to the vexed issue cast it as being complicit.

“That being the case, our government must go beyond diplomatic niceties and ensure the protection of our people living in that country henceforth.

“The presidency must stamp their feet on the ground and call that government to order.

“We have an emergency, this is not the time to play good guy on international diplomacy.

The gory picture of our people being slaughtered on the streets of South Africa in recent times lowers our collective spirit, even as it tends to diminish Nigeria’s prestige in the committee of nations,” he said.

Abaribe added that it is inconceivable that South Africans would go this deplorable route against Nigerians, who committed huge human and material resources during their very dark hours in the ignoble days of apartheid.

“It is very unfortunate, inhumane and runs against the grains of our African brotherhood”, he said.

The minority leader, however, acknowledged efforts of the Federal government to build international consensus on the matter, but advised that the government should do more considering the rising frustration among Nigerians.

