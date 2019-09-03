Xenophobic Attacks: Atiku Advocates Tough Measure Against South Africa

Xenophobic Attacks: Atiku Advocates Tough Measure Against South Africa

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:33 pm


Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advocated tough approach on South Africa in view of the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. He called on the African Union (AU), to take urgent steps that country.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “The attacks and killings have since stirred reactions from well meaning Nigerians calling on government to take drastic measures against South African government.

“Reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa are unacceptable and stand condemned.

“Urgent steps need to be taken with the SA authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that can only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood.”

