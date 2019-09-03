Xenophobic attacks: Buhari dispatches special envoy to South Africa

Xenophobic attacks: Buhari dispatches special envoy to South Africa

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:13 pm


Buhari and Ramaphosa in Aso rock presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy South Africa to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns over reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in the former apartheid enclave since August 29, 2019.

The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019 is also expected to interact with Ramaphosa over the attacks on Nigerians, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president said in a statement.

The President has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.

