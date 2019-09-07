Xenophobic attacks: Youth stage peaceful protest in Kano

Xenophobic attacks: Youth stage peaceful protest in Kano

Saturday, September 7, 2019 4:12 pm


Some youths in Kano on Saturday staged a peaceful protest against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The youth, who marched from Zoo Road to Audu Bako Secretariat along the State Road, carried placards with various inscriptions condemning the action on Nigerians.

The protesters, who called on the South African government to bring an end to the attacks, said they would not fold their arms while Nigerians are being attacked and killed.

Spokesman for the protesters and Chairman of Joint Action Campaign Against Xenophobic Attack, Khalid Sanusi urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to check the ugly trend.

Sanusi said the youth would continue to show their anger to such attacks and picket companies owned by South Africa in Nigeria, until measures were taken to end the attacks.

He attributed the high rate of unemployment in South Africa as the major reason behind the xenophobic attacks, and advised the South African government to tackle the issue.

“It must create job opportunities to the teeming number of unemployed youths in their country,” he said, stressing however that there was no justification for attacking others simply because of the failure of South African leaders.

Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa has gone sour as a result of series of xenophobic attack by south Africans on some Nigerian citizens

