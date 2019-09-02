Yobe to sponsor 228 students for studies abroad

The Yobe government said it would sponsor 228 students abroad to pursue degree programme in Medicine, Paramedics and Engineering in the next academic session.

Governor Mai Mala Buni stated this in Damaturu on Monday while receiving report from the state committee on foreign scholarship.

The governor,who was represented by Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, acting Secretary to the State Government, said the scholarship was to

encourage studies in fields where manpower was lacking.

“Government will sponsor at least 10 undergraduate and post-graduate students from each of the 17 local government areas in the next academic session,while a second batch will be sponsored the following session,” Buni said.

He said special attention would also be given to girl -child education and persons with disability, adding that education was of top priority in his administration

“This administration had declared state of emergency on primary and secondary education.

“A powerful committee was constituted to guide government and the committee has already submitted its report.

“I am glad to state that government is committed to implementing the report, as teachers will soon be verified to establish their capacity,” he said.

Dr Sheriff Almuhajir, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Scholarship, said the committee executed its assignment with high sense of commitment and provided equal opportunity to every applicant.

Almuhajir said the committee had recommended immediate, short and long term policies to support educational growth and manpower development in the state.

“Agriculture, Computer Science Engineering, Medicine and paramedical training, special and girl education were given priority,” he said.