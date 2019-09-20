Zamfara police launch Operation Eagle Eye

Friday, September 20, 2019 6:12 pm


File: Nigerian Policemen

Zamfara Police Command on Friday inaugurated Operation Eagle Eye to check criminal activities in the urban and rural areas of the state.

Briefing newsmen in Gusau the Police Commissioner in the state, CP Usman Nagogo, said the unit was necessary to carry out special patrol in order to fight all forms of social ills in the society.

Nagogo said the unit was formed in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Army.

The police commissioner said the state had started enjoying peace from the prolonged activities of bandits that impeded the socio-economic development of the state.

He said the command would use the six vehicles already received from the state government to support the logistics of the security operatives in the state.

Nagogo said that the unit was also divided into six divisions to enable the operation cover all areas and to make sure that criminals do not transfer their activities to cities.

He expressed the command’s determination to restore lasting peace and security to the state.

