2019/2020 NPFL now to begin on Nov. 3

2019/2020 NPFL now to begin on Nov. 3

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 6:03 am


Dikko; Chairman, LMC

The League Management Company (LMC), organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), have now picked Nov. 3 as a new kick-off date for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

The new date is being backed by the conduct of the draw for the competition, held late on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw was supervised by the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar.

According to the LMC, the league will revert to its original format of the 20 clubsides represented in a single NPFL log.

During the course of the season, which will run from November to May, each club will play in a double round-robin system.

They will face each other once at their home stadium and once at that of each of their opponents, for 38 games each.

After a long consultative meeting which began at 6 p.m. and ended at 12 midnight, it was also agreed that the long-awaited season will now kick off on Nov. 3.

It is expected to end on May 30, 2020.

THE NPFL 2019/2020 MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES

Wikki Tourists vs Jigawa Stars
Plateau United vs Lobi Stars
Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets
Kano Pillars vs Rivers United
Heartland FC vs MFM FC
FC IfeanyiUbah vs Adamawa United
Rangers International vs Sunshine Stars
Warri Wolves vs Akwa United
Abia Warriors vs Katsina United
Enyimba International vs Nasarawa United

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Man drives body to California police station, claims he killed 4
    35 mins ago

    There is no hunger in Nigeria – Minister
    1 hour ago

    Don wants integration of geographycinto primary school curriculum
    1 hour ago

    Euro 2020 qualifiers: England thrash Bulgaria 6-0
    2 hours ago

    Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as Ronaldo hits milestone
    2 hours ago

    Lagos to proffer lasting solution to tank farm challenges
    2 hours ago

    Turkey draw denies France of early Euro 2020 qualifucation
    2 hours ago

    Boko Haran: Yobe Gov. reopens Gaidam International Market, relaxes curfew