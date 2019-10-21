21-year-old man Remanded for defiling 12-year-old

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 21-year-old man, Dele Abel, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, ordered that Abel should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special Offences and Sexual Court.

Komolafe adjourned the case until November 21 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August, at an uncompleted building on Ago Palace Way in Okota area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl, in contravention of the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.