21-year-old man Remanded for defiling 12-year-old

21-year-old man Remanded for defiling 12-year-old

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:42 pm


Jail

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 21-year-old man, Dele Abel, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, ordered that Abel should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special Offences and Sexual Court.

Komolafe adjourned the case until November 21 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August, at an uncompleted building on Ago Palace Way in Okota area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl, in contravention of the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Lawan condoles with Balewa family
    15 mins ago

    Beware of Fake Security Operatives – Police
    20 mins ago

    Buhari mourns late Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa
    Lai-Mohammed 30 mins ago

    Social Media Out of Control, We’ll Clean It Up – Lai Mohammed
    2 hours ago

    Wike: How Real Madrid Academy will benefit Rivers’ children
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting
    3 hours ago

    Court remands 2 suspects for killing man in a barber’s shop
    3 hours ago

    Consulate confirms murder of Nigerian in S/Africa