$2million money laundering: EFCC re-arraigned Atiku’s lawyer

Economic and Financial Crime Commission today, 15 October 2019 re-arraigned Uyiekpen Giwa -Osagie, lawyer to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the last general election.

The re-arraignment of Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and his brother Erhunse Giwa-Osagie became necessary as they are appearing before another judge, Proffesor Chuka Obiozor, for the first time, they were initially arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo during the judiciary vacation

They pleaded not guilty to all the counts.Consequently defence counsels to the two defendants, Johnson Samuel and Oluwafemi Anjorin, urged the court to allow the two defendants to continue on the former bail granted them when they were first arraigned before the court.

In acceding to their request,,presiding Justice Obiozo, while adjourning till 5th of December, 2019 for trial to commence ordered the defendants to continue on their former bail

The charge preferred against the defendants is stated below

Count one

“That you UYIEKPEN GlWA-OSAGIE and ERHUNSE GlWA-OSAGIE, sometimes in February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count two

“That you UYIEKPEN GIWA-OSAGIE on or before the 12th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured ERHUNSE GIWA-OSAGIE to make cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.

Count three

“That you ERHUNSE GlWA-OSAGIE. sometimes in February, 2019 In Nigena within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court made cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without gomg through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1(a) and 16(1) (d) of the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and Punishable under section 16 (2) of the Same Act”.