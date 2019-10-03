3 die as vehicle, tricycle collide in Jos

Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:05 pm


FILE: Officials of the FRSC at the scene of an accident

A head-on collision between a tricycle and BMW vehicle around Rayfield road in Jos, has claimed the lives of three persons.

Mr Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Bala said the accident which occured Sunday morning, also left one other person severely injured.

He attributed the cause of the crash to speeding and reckless driving by both drivers

Bala admonished motorists in the state to drive with care and desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking and all forms dangerous driving, particularly during the ember months.

He also warned against underage driving, particularly by tricycle riders, saying anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

