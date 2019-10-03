3-storey building collapsed, 3 injured in Lagos

Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:27 pm


A three storey building situated at Sharks Squad, LASEMA enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway after collapse

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that a three storey building situated at Sharks Squad on Lekki Expressway, collapsed at about 7:14 p.m on Thursday.
Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
According to him, the collapsed building is situated at  Sharks Squad, LASEMA, enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway.
He said that the collapsed three storey building was under construction, while three people had been rescued.
“The three people sustained various degrees of injuries and they have been treated and discharged,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
He said there was no death recorded, while officials are still working and monitoring situation at the site.
He, however, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), as well as the Ministry of Solid Material Testing Agency And Physical Planning had been informed for further investigation.

the three storey building situated at Sharks Squad, LASEMA enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway before collapsing

