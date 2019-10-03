3-storey building collapses in Lagos

3-storey building collapses in Lagos

Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:47 pm


The collapsed building

 The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that a three-storey building on Lekki Expressway collapsed at about 7.14 p.m. on Thursday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the collapsed building is situated at  Sharks Squad, LASEMA, enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway.
He said that the collapsed three-storey building was under construction, while three people had been rescued.
“The three people sustained various degrees of injuries and they have been treated and discharged,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
He said that no death was recorded while officials are still working and monitoring the situation at the site.
He, however, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), as well as the Ministry of Solid Material Testing Agency And Physical Planning, had been informed for further investigation.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Police confirm abduction of school principal in Kaduna
    17 mins ago

    Enugu airport requires N10bn to be operational again – Sirika
    27 mins ago

    Lagos Govt to complete abandoned 70m – gallon Adiyan Water Project
    35 mins ago

    FG outlines activities to mark 2019 World Food Day
    42 mins ago

    NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Friday
    46 mins ago

    CBN issues guidelines for indirect participants in payments system
    51 mins ago

    3-storey building collapsed, 3 injured in Lagos
    57 mins ago

    Gunmen kill one, abduct NSCDC officer, his two children in Kuje