Navy Recovers 318 Livestock from Cattle Rustlers

The Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia says it has recovered no fewer than 318 livestock from suspected cattle rustlers and arrested five suspects.

The Commandant of the school, Commodore Tanko Pani made the disclosure while handing over the livestock and the five suspects to officials of Kaduna State Government on Tuesday in Kachia.

The commandant said that the livestock comprised 267 cows and 51 sheep.

Pani said that troops were deployed in pursuit of the suspects following a distress call on October 26 that cattle rustlers were in Kujama forest.

“Fortunately the troops intercepted and recovered 267 cows as well as arrested five cattle rustlers while others fled, “he said.

He explained that incidences of cattle rustling and other criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed banditry among others were not new in Kachia.

“But we have been able to restore security in the past few months since my assumption of command as the commandant, “he said.

Pani reassured residents and Nigerians plying the major highways in Kachia of adequate security.

“We shall continue to locate criminals hideouts and smoke them out.

“However, we are once again appealing to the communities to provide credible intelligence to enable us to respond timely and appropriately.

“I wish to formally hand over the recovered cattle and arrested rustlers to the Kaduna state government for necessary action.

” It is pertinent to state that Nigerian Navy will continue to partner with government, other security agencies and the communities to rid Kaduna state of all criminal activities,“he said.

Also speaking, Chairman, Kachia Local Government Area, Mr Peter Agite, who received the livestock on behalf of state government, commended the Navy for its efforts.

He promised to collaborate with the Navy and other security agencies towards enhancing the security of residents of the area and its environs.

Agite appealed to residents of the area to give credible information to security agencies on activities of criminals in the area.

He called owners of the recovered livestock to come forward and identify them for collection.