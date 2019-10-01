59th Independence Celebration Calls for Moments of Sober Reflections – Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday October 1, 2019 said that this year’s Independence Anniversary calls for moments of sober reflections on the state and the nation at large.

Makinde, who stated this at the 59th celebration of Nigeria’s independence held at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan said, “The Independence Day Celebration used to be marked with funfair, but this edition calls for moments of sober reflections on the state and the nation at large. There is the need to change our orientation to put national interest first above all egocentric concepts that negate the progress of the nation”.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, assured that his administration would continue to chart a course that would launch the state into a land of great investments with economic opportunities and agricultural development, so that the state in no distant future would be a state of pride like before.

“Welfare programmes will be our focus in order to create a good life for all the citizen of Oyo state as we pursues our four policy thrust of agricultural development and its value chain; Health; Education; and Security. We have a genuine desire to embark on aggressive strategy on mechanized agriculture and agricultural value chain that would not only provide employment for our people but one that would make Oyo State the food basket of the nation. In order to achieve a greater level of educational development, we must invest in all-round development of our opportunity for self-development self-reliance and self-actualization by exposing them to trainings that will assist them to become patriotic and responsible citizens in the society. Hence the intervention programme flagged-off with the distribution of text books and exercise books to all the schools in Oyo state”, Makinde said.

He, however, called for the cooperation of all progressive minded people, Civil Servants, Artisans, stakeholders, political leaders and followers, promising that his administration would accommodate all interests to ensure that every part of the state have a sense of belonging irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

This year’s celebration was marked with March past, parade and colourful cultural displays.