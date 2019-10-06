6 elephants drown at Thai waterfall, 2others in care

6 elephants drown at Thai waterfall, 2others in care

Sunday, October 6, 2019 8:46 am


Elephats

Six elephants drowned at a waterfall in Thailand while apparently trying to save a calf, according to national park officials.

Veterinarians are monitoring the conditions of two other elephants that saw the ordeal, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in its latest statement on Sunday.

They are now safe after making their way out of the water on their own, the statement added. Officials had been planning a rescue.

Park officials initially discovered a 3-year-old elephant drowning in the Haew Narok Waterfall, part of the Khao Yai National Park, about 160 kilometres north-east of Bangkok.

Two other elephants had been watching the infant from a cliff. People nearby heard loud cries from the distressed animals in the early hours of Saturday morning, the parks department said.

The young elephant did not survive and officials found five other drowned elephants on the first level of the large three-tiered waterfall, which has been temporarily closed to visitors.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    52 mins ago

    Bello hails Minister’s contribution to APC victory in Kogi
    4 hours ago

    Religion: A shocking Testimony
    4 hours ago

    A ganja trip with Fela
    8 hours ago

    Jonathan to David Cameron: You are a bloody liar!
    9 hours ago

    Oyo Creates New Refuse Landfills, Loading Stations
    12 hours ago

    Rivers guber poll: Tribunal affirms Governor Wike’s re-election
    12 hours ago

    Chibok girls, corruption: Jonathan need not bother replying Cameron – APC
    12 hours ago

    Attacks on soldiers: Zamfara govt summons Fulani leaders