7 people feared dead in Boki cult war

A community member, Mr Joseph Osor, told newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday that 12 villages that made up the Old Osokom Clan in Boki local government area had earlier met seeking ways to eradicate cult activities in the community.

Osor said the cult groups, however, got the information that the community was plotting to counter their activities and decided to strike first.

According to him, the cultists allegedly camped in a Church in Okundi, close to Boki Boys’ Secondary School.

“On Monday night, they struck killing their first victim, Bukie Bankong, who spoke vehemently in the community condemning activities of the cultists.

“The entire community then rose attacking all alleged cult members killing Alphonsus Ewung, Otu Edum, Joseph Bankong and the son of one Chief Paulinus Out, among others.

“Several houses and property worth millions of naira have been burnt between Monday and Tuesday that the trouble started,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, confirmed the development but could not confirm the number of casualties.

He however said that the police have been mobilised to the area to restore peace