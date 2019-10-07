87-yea-old woman leaves behind 102 grand children

87-yea-old woman leaves behind 102 grand children

Monday, October 7, 2019 2:32 pm


• Ex -Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State: His aide is one of the children

An 87-year-old woman, Hajiya Zainab Magaji, has died in Zamfara leaving behind 102 grand children, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Hajiya Zainab, who had only four children during her lifetime, also left behind an unspecified number of great grand children.

Among her children is the former Special Adviser to former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive of Standard Voice Television, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara.

Hajiya Zainab died in the early hours of Sunday.

According to one of her children, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, she died at his Gusau residence after a brief illness and she was buried according to Islamic rites in her home village of Dosara in Maradun Local Government area of Zamfara State.

