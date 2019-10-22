ABUAD @ 10: Tinubu, Others Bagged Honorary Degrees

Gbenro Adesina

It was a roll call of dignitaries at the 10th anniversary and 7th convocation ceremonies of Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, held in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday October 21, 2019. Among the eminent Nigerians at the occasion were: Governors from Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti and Sokoto states, Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwoolu, Adegboyega Oyetola, Kayode Fayemi, who is represented by his deputy, Adebisi Egbeyemi and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, former governors of Osun and Ekiti States, Chief Bisi Akande and Engr. Segun Oni, respectively, former Defence Minister, Demola Seriki, and Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi.

The climax of the event was the conferment of Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) on the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and an entrepreneur and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Green Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Tinubu who noted that education is the light of a nation and ignorance its darkness said, “Only with that light can we hope to see where we are and to discover the path we must go to realise our greatness as a nation. To educate a generation is to secure the future. Thus, it is indeed my honour to be here with you for this university stands as a shining beacon, casting the light of education upon our nation and its people. This university, thus, serves as a vital piston in the machinery of national progress. Our young people deserve and require quality education that will unlock their utmost potentials. This will engender critical thinking and build their capacities for self and national development. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, is dedicated to providing that stellar education. Since its inception about 10 years ago, this university has distinguished itself. Its record is exemplary: the National University Commission, NUC, acknowledged this”.

He said, “If we do not board the train of progress, it will pass us by. This means, we must acquire and use the scientific and technological skills of the 21st Century to advance our common purpose. In this manner, we help break the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth. I understand the university accords special attention to the sciences and technology. This is it as it should be. I urge that we consider imparting solid knowledge and proper guidance in those areas where our youths can, upon graduation, begin to reshape the world around them by using their knowledge and ingenuity to improve extant economic processes and to embark on novel and innovative enterprises that will undergird national prosperity for decades to come”.

The astute politician, who disclosed that he valued the honour conferred on him by the university, described the founder of the institution as a builder adding, “We are very proud to be associated with you”.

He concluded, “We know that lack of economic facilities in many of our public institutions is affecting our nation. We promised you that there will be rehabilitation of facilities in the areas of roads, and more infrastructures will be provided in other sectors. We will not give you Nigerian excuses. We are practical and pragmatic economists. To many of you graduands today, the future is not bleak, it is real. We can be your symbol, so that you can be more successful than many of us. It is one thing to get the education, but you must match this with character and if you fail to emulate Afe Babalola, your Bachelor degrees are nothing. Let this institution go through you as go into the world”.

Congratulating Babalola, whose efforts has made the institution one of the best within 10 years, Fayemi pledged his support to the institution.

In his brief remarks, the founder of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola stated that the institution is a child of circumstance, pointing out that the school has come to stay. “But we need the help of government in the area of road construction. We learnt FERMA has awarded the road, but was badly executed. We also need independent power plant, because all over the world the universities sustain and subsist through endowment and donations from private bodies”, he added.

It was gathered that a total of 1088 bagged Bachelor and postgraduate degrees. The break down revealed that out of 979 that bagged Bachelor Degrees, 99 made First Class and 109 bagged Master’s Degrees.

Other activities marking the 10th anniversary of the institution were: NSE Induction/Oath-taking Ceremony for ABUAD Engineering Graduating Students, CPN Induction/Oath-taking Ceremony for ABUAD Computer Science Graduating students, Investiture of ABUAD Law Graduating Students as Associate Members of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Launching of the 10th Anniversary ABUAD Law Journal Edition, Induction of Graduating Students into the Alumni Association of Afe Babalola University Ado – Ekiti, Convocation Games, Facility Tour of the University, the ABUAD Agricultural Enterprise Farms and the ABUAD Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), Jumat Service, Cultural Night, The Convocation Lecture by Prof. Temitope Alonge, Professor of Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery and Immediate Past CMD of UCH, Ibadan, Launching of the 10th Anniversary Books, Exploratory Flight to the Universe and Special Thanksgiving Service.