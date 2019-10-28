Access Bank completes post merger integration of platforms

Access Bank Plc, on Monday announced that it has successfully completed the second phase of its integration, where it has brought together all her core banking platforms onto a new, highly scalable and robust world class platform.

The Bank in a statement said that the completion of this phase heralds the delivery of one of the most robust banking platforms in the world that will serve Access Bank’s rapidly growing base of over 30m customers seamlessly and enhance its service delivery and uptime targets to facilitate customer delight in its banking services

One of the benefits of the integration is the simplicity of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers simply need to select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions.

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, lauded the various committees for their effort during the period of the integration, saying, “A Special thank you to the integration committee for ensuring all the milestones expected at the various stages of integration were achieved within the scheduled timeframe.”

Appreciating customers for their unwavering trust and support throughout the integration phase, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, added that the Bank is now better positioned than ever to serve its customers with the best solutions and service the industry has to offer.

“At Access Bank, delivering the best services possible to our customers remains our highest priority. We can now offer the best digitally-driven financial solutions that will make our customers’ transactions simpler, faster, convenient and even more secure than ever,” he stated.

Going a step further to appreciate customers for their patience throughout the integration phase, the Bank is making all NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfers free from Friday, November 1 – Thursday, November 7, 2019.