Ace singer Victor AD releases new single, ‘Too Much Money’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Victor Adere, popularly known by his stage name Victor AD, has dropped a new Afrobeat single for his teeming fans and music lovers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youngster released the hit audio on popular streaming platform, YouTube on Wednesday.

As the title implies, ‘Too Much Money’ emphasises the importance of having not just money legitimately but enough of it to cater for essential basic necessities.

“What Money cannot do, too much money can do it, wetin DJ Cuppy money no fit do, Otedola money do am, wetin OBO money cannot do, Adeleke money do am…” the lyrics go in part.

NAN also reports that Victor AD, who grew up in Kirikiri area of Apapa, Lagos and in Warri, began his music career in 2014.

The 26-year-old vocalist first musical release was “Jowo”, a hit that became Radio Continental’s popular theme song.

In 2017, Victor AD released “No Idea”, and the music video for the song was shot and directed by Cinema House Images Director, Dindu.

He released the acclaimed single “Wetin We Gain” in 2018, a song that launched him into limelight, and the video for the song has reportedly garnered more than 6,000,000 million views on YouTube.

Victor AD also featured Davido in his third single titled “Tire You”, and appeared on the O2 Arena stage for Davido’s 2019 concert UK.

He has been nominated for several local and international awards, including Sound City MVP Listeners Choice Award (2018), Best Pop Single and Best New Act( 2018) and Ghana 3Music Awards as Best African Act 2019, among others.