Achuba’s impeachment: The Investigative Report that refused to nail him

Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:03 pm


Kogi deputy governor Achuba

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday 18 November impeached the state Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, in a controversial manner. The State Chief Judge, Justice Nasri Ajanah had instituted an Investigative panel to look into the allegations of impeachable offences brought against the Deputy Governor. The report of the panel which was submitted to the lawmakers Friday concludes, the Assembly members failed to prove the allegations against the defendant. In spite of that however, the lawmakers proceeded to use the bug stick against the accused.

Here is the report.

