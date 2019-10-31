Navigate

Air Peace to begin flight operations to Makurdi in November – Onyema

Air Peace Airlines plane

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema on Thursday said the airline would begin flight operations to Makurdi, Benue capital before the end of November.

Onyema made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The chairman said: “our flights to Benue will begin before the end of November because we have almost finalised preparations.

“We are only waiting to receive another Embraer 145 Jet which we are using for such operations.’’

Related Post
  1. Alleged N16bn pension: 203 ex-employees drag Union Bank to court

    No fewer than 203 former employees of the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc on Thursday…

  2. Oyo targets solid minerals to boost revenue

    Oyo State Government is setting its eyes on the solid mineral sector as a major…

  3. Why Arik Air cannot be converted to Nigeria’s national carrier – Sirika

    The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while responding to questions at the end of  Federal…

NAN reports that Air Peace had on June 28, 2018 signed an agreement with the Benue State Government to operate flights to Makurdi.

The Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, had said that the airline would deliver exceptional flight experience to residents of Benue and others travelling on the Makurdi route.

Olajide said the route would be serviced by an Embraer 145 jet, under Air Peace Hopper, the airline’s subsidiary and would terminate at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi.

According to her, the operations will cover Abuja-Makurdi-Abuja and Lagos-Makurdi-Lagos.

The Chief of Staff to Benue State Governor, Mr Terwase Obunde, had assured the airline of the government’s support to ensure its success on the route.

Air PeaceflightMarkurdi
Related Post
  1. Alleged N16bn pension: 203 ex-employees drag Union Bank to court
  2. Oyo targets solid minerals to boost revenue
  3. Why Arik Air cannot be converted to Nigeria’s national carrier – Sirika
Recent Posts
  1. Alleged N16bn pension: 203 ex-employees drag Union Bank to court
    2 mins ago
  2. Alleged armed robbery: Court fixes Nov. 7 for case against 11 men
    9 mins ago
  3. Buhari showers encomiums on late Mobolaji Johnson
    27 mins ago
  4. Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 15-year-old boy
    36 mins ago
  5. Regular blood donation reduces risk of heart attack — NBTS
    46 mins ago
  6. I’m ready to face trial if…, Nnamdi Kanu tells court
    1 hour ago