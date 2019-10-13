Aisha Buhari: Why I was away from Nigeria for so long

The Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has explained that her long absence from Nigeria was becaus she fell ill in the middle of her annual

Buhari, who returned to the country early Sunday morning was also disgusted over speculations in the social media about her long absence from the country warning that fake news may cause trouble for the country.

“The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake Ambulance, Hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead.

”That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and Presidents of other countries to confirm; so I called the attention of NCC, NBC and the National Orientation Agency.

”Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect,” she said.

On why she was away for so long, the First Lady said: “It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend holiday with them.

”I never abandon my children and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth. ”So, the same this year’s holiday in U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

”From the U.K, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities,” she explained.

She, however, expressed gratitude to almighty God for journey mercy back to Nigeria from United Kingdom after a medical leave advised by her doctor and her husband for standing by her.