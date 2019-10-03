Alagba, 344-year-old tortoise dies in Ogbomosho

Alagba, 344-year-old tortoise dies in Ogbomosho

Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:44 pm


File: A giant tortoise

Few days after the demise of a 50-year old chimpanzee at the University of Nigerian, Nsukka UNN, the animal kingdom has been hit by another loss. The 344-year-old tortoise in the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogbomoso, popularly known as ‘Alagba’, has passed on.

Mr Toyin Ajamu, the Private Secretary to Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Soun of Ogbomoso, confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday in Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dead tortoise attracted several visitors both from Nigeria and abroad to the palace.

Ajamu said that the tortoise, whom he described as the oldest in Africa, died on Thursday during a brief illness.

He said the tortoise would be greatly missed not only by the palace household but everyone who came in contact with it during its lifetime.

“Alagba lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past. Alagba became popular because Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland, used his personal resources to cater for her well being.

“The tortoise had two staff members of the palace, dedicated to her. They provide food, health support and other logistics, so as to make sure she gets the best treatment.

”Often times, Kabiyesi shares great moments with Alagba.

“On a daily basis, Alagba, had tourists visiting her from different part of the world.

”The palace household, Ogbomoso community and stakeholders in the tourism sector are mourning Alagba’s passage,” he said.

Ajamu explained that plans are underway to preserve Alagba’s body for historical records.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    NSCDC inaugurates agro-ranger unit in Yobe
    1 hour ago

    Gencos release 3,216 MWH of electricity to national grid
    2 hours ago

    Bankers committee endirses CBN’s cashless policy, LDR
    3 hours ago

    Second Term: Gov. Obaseki talks tough
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen kidnap Commissioner’s 81-year-old father in Bayelsa
    3 hours ago

    Borders closure: Customs generates N115bn in September
    3 hours ago

    NDLEA arrests 21 Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo
    3 hours ago

    Police rescue kidnapped 7-year-old boy in Gombe