Alleged N3.1bn fraud: Court overrules Suswam’s objection to EFCC’s documents

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 5:29 pm


Gabriel Suswam

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, overruled former Governor, Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, on his objection to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s tendered documents.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, also overruled the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobi’s objection to the documents tendered by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Abang, who ruled on the admissibility of the documents, said the objection of the 1st and 2nd defendants lacked merit.

He then adjourned the matter till Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov, 6 and Nov. 7 for continuation of trial.

The judge, who said that the trial would run on day-to-day basis, said frivolous applications would not be entertained.

Suswam, who is now the senator representing Benue North East, and his co-defendant, pleaded not guilty when the nine-count charge was read to them.

