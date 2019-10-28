APC accuses PDP of using foreign media against Supreme Court Justices

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using foreign media organisations against Supreme Court Justices ahead of the hearing of the 2019 presidential election petition.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who said this on Monday at a news conference in Abuja, described the act as unpatriotic agenda, urging Nigerians to rise against it.

“Ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition, APC alerts Nigerians on a new and sinister plot by PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations.

“The fresh plot by the opposition PDP after being comprehensively rejected by Nigerians at the 2019 Presidential election is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.

“It is to be noted that PDP has made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years,” Issa-Onilu said.

According to him, this is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for the country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerians to the devious plan of the PDP.

“The judiciary is an important institution and its integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations.

“It is the responsibility of every truly patriotic Nigerian to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in undermining our corporate existence,” the party’s spokesman said.

He recalled that the judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Issa-Onilu expressed the party’s confidence that the Supreme Court would further and finally affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

“We are also confident that the Judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge,” he said