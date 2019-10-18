APC inaugurates National Campaign Council for Kogi, Bayelsa polls

Friday, October 18, 2019 9:02 pm


Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC)  has inaugurated its National Campaign Council to complement the efforts of campaign committees set up for the Nov.16 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The National Chairman of APC,  Adams Oshiomhole, who inaugurated the council in Abuja on Friday, said that Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa would chair a 56-council member for Bayelsa while Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State would lead 56 members for Kogi.
Oshiomhole, who said that all APC governors would participate in the campaign,  said that the party would also deploy its human resources to Kogi and Bayelsa to deliver the two states for the party.
“This inauguration demonstrates the party’s readiness to campaign and contest the election,” APC National chairman said.
Speaking on behalf of the council, El-Rufai thanked the party’s National Working Committee for appointing him as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for Kogi election.
He pledged that his campaign council would be committed to delivering the state to the party.
The governor, who said that re-election of a governor was always tougher than fresh election, said that his campaign council would ensure re-election of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi through performance, reconciliation and consultation.
Badaru, who was represented by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, expressed the council’s readiness to complement the efforts of Bayelsa Campaign Organisation to ensure victory for the party in the Nov. 16 election.

