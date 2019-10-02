APC National Secretariat CSO dies in road crash

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the death of its Chief Security Officer (CSO), retired DSP Adamu Aso who died on Tuesday after a fatal motor accident in Abuja.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday said the deceased was buried in Abuja on Wednesday.

Issa-Onilu recalled that the late CSO served in the Nigerian Police Force for 35 years after joining the force in 1971 and retired in 2006 as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“He worked as Acting Chief Security Officer at the National Secretariat of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.

“Late DSP Adamu Aso who was born April 12, 1950 was married with children.

He hailed from Yobe.

“The party will miss his experience, temperament and maturity in the discharge of his duties,” Issa-Onilu said.

He expressed the party’s deep condolences to his immediate family, the Nigeria Police Force and staff of the APC over the loss.

“We pray Almighty Allah gives us all the strength to bear the loss,,” he said.