APC sweeps Kebbi State LG poll

Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:32 am


APC

The Kebbi State Independent National Electoral Commission (KESIEC), has declared All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of Oct. 26, Local Government Election in the state.

KESIEC Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Mera, made this known while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“KESIEC wishes to release the official results of the State Local Government Election held on Saturday, as already declared by the various wards and local government Returning Officers in 223 wards of the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“The APC candidates won the election in all the 21 LGAs.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fresh Party (FP) and other contenders did not make much in the election,” he said.

Mera, however, said election in two polling units located in Argungu and Dandi LGAs were declared inconclusive.

“The election in the two units will be concluded on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019,” Mera said.

He said the election was conducted peacefully, adding that the results were announced in the presence of party agents and security personnel.

