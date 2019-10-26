Appeal Court upholds Gbande’s victory

Appeal Court upholds Gbande’s victory

Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:34 am



The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, on Friday affirmed the election of Dr Richard Gbande of the PDP as member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency in Benue.

The court dismissed the petition brought before it by Mr Solomon Wombo of the APC, who had asked that the decision of the tribunal upholding the election of Gbande be upturned.

Wombo and APC had claimed that the votes by which Gbande was returned as winner of the March 9, 2019 National Assembly election were not a true reflection of what transpired on that election day.

They further said that the election was marred with irregularities including over-voting, violence and intimidation.

Other minuses included inducement of voters and non-compliance with Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice J. E. Ekanem, the appellant court declared that the petitioners did not discharge the burden of prove.

Justice Ekanem upheld the decision of the tribunal and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    NYSC DG urges corps members to embrace SAED
    57 mins ago

    SDGs are blueprints to achieving better, sustainable future – VC
    1 hour ago

    FG restates commitment against illegal mining in Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    ICAN, Abia govt. to partner on capacity building for workers
    8 hours ago

    Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 2,238.5 megawatts due to gas shortage
    8 hours ago

    Army begins special military operation in 4 Niger Delta states
    8 hours ago

    Edo lawmaker arraigned over alleged forgery, impersonation
    8 hours ago

    Nigerian Envoy wins protracted land dispute with Taraba LG