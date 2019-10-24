Arah’s follow-up single, Private, will bring down the roof- KB Entertainment

Arah has just released her much anticipated follow up single titled ‘Private’. She recently disclosed on Rythm 93.7FM on “the Afternoon Drivetime” with Raezy Winston that the song simply just has a “sick flow”. She blended RnB with Reggae, mixed alongside Afro vibes to create a melodic song. In addition, her interview on Pidgin Radio, she named her fans ARAHNIANS.

In the Nigerian music scene, this year, according to a statement by KB Entertainment, is proving to be the best year for Arah. She is rocking shoulders side by side with male colleagues and has dominated the music industry by headlining record-breaking concerts as well as signing a major deal.

Private is definitely going to sit on the airwaves and charts for long.