Army raids records successes nationwide

The Nigerian Army says its troops have continued to raid the hideouts of criminal insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements nationwide with remarkable successes.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that one of such operations involved troops of 342 Artillery Regiment that raided a suspected kidnappers’ den at Ihie Community in Ohaji/Egbema Locl Gobernment Areaa of Imo.

He said that two suspects, Umah Kingsley and Miss Chukwu Happiness, were arrested while two empty magazines and a locally fabricated gun were recovered during the operation.

Iliyasu also disclosed that troops of 1 Division Garrison arrested two suspects, Danladi Bisallah and Manesa Danladi in connection with the alleged murder of one Alhaji Tanko of Janda Village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the suspects were arrested with a locally fabricated rifle and 12 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Also, in two separate night operations conducted by same troops at Gindin Dutse Village and Rijana Forest of Birnin Gwari and Kachia LGAs of the state respectively, five bandits terrorizing areas were neutralized while 3 locally-made guns were recovered from them.

“The troops also rescued a 12 years old boy, Rabe Abubakar, who was kidnapped on 21st October 2019 by some bandits at Ruwan Sanyi Village close to Liberia Forest in Kubau LGA.

“In the course of rescue of Abubakar, one bandit was neutralised, one motorcycle belonging to the bandits was recovered while 3 other bandits were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds,” he said.

In Zamfara, Iliyasu said that the troops raided suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Dogun Karfe Forest in Bakura Local Gobernment Area of the state.

He added that the troops recover one AK 47 Rifle, 4 magazines and 80 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition which were abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

According to him, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison (Main) raided a suspected kidnappers hideout at Isisiama Village in Akuku –Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“During the operation, troops arrested one suspect and recovered 3 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, 2 Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC) Overall Suits, 5 Speed Boats, and 2 Generating sets.

“Other items recovered include; one pumping machine, one power bank, 4 mobile phones, 117 Voters Cards, one boat engine and one Box Radio,” he said.