ASUU exonerates members from UI exam malpractices

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:13 pm


University of Ibadan


The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, on Tuesday, said no single academic staff was involved in the examination malpractices allegedly discovered at the institution’s distance learning centre (DLC).

The ASUU Chairman, Prof Deji Omole, while reacting to some newspaper reports, said those arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) were non-academic staff in the technical unit of the DLC.

Omole explained that seven non-academic staff of the institution’s DLC were picked up by the DSS on Oct. 17 over their alleged involvement in aiding and abetting examination malpractices and compromising the integrity of examinations.

Omole maintained that academic staff had not been fingered in, or linked to, the fraud, adding that no one should drag them into it.

He explained that the union was not against punishing anyone linked to the fraud.

The ASUU chairman said that aside the fact that the university had a standing committee, ASUU also had its own standing committee on ethics and standard dealing with ethical and unethical issues.

He said that the union would not take any wrong accusation against its members lightly

