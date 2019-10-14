Auchi Poly Employee Found Dead Inside Farm

Auchi Poly Employee Found Dead Inside Farm

Monday, October 14, 2019 7:05 am


Auchi Polytechnic gate

An employee of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Mr. Samuel Okolie, who disappeared on October 9, has been found dead in his farm at Aviele community, near Auchi, in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

His lifeless body was discovered on Sunday, close to a truck he was said to be driving when he was allegedly abducted by gunmen.

But, contrary to rumors that he was abducted on his way to pick people working for him in the farm, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Mohammed, said Okolie was not abducted.

Mohammed said the death was “probably a case of suicide, as parts of the deceased’s body was bathed with acid.

“It is probably a case of suicide, because nothing was taken away from him and also from his vehicle.

“You know the rate of suicide is very high and his own cannot be an exception.”

The CP however said that investigation will be carried out by the Command to ascertain what led to Okolie’s death.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Okolie’s death occurred barely two weeks after another employee of the Polytechnic, identified as Dr. S. Okhikhena, was allegedly murdered.

Okhikhena was described as Okolie’s close friend.




