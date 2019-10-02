Ban on motorcycle in Jos still in force – Plateau Govt

Ban on motorcycle in Jos still in force – Plateau Govt

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 4:28 pm


Motorcycles

The Plateau Government says the ban on the use of motorcycles in Jos is still in force.

Mr Jacob Agal, the Deputy Director in charge of Vehicle Inspection and Operation in the state Ministry of Transportation, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Agal warned that anyone caught violating the ban will face the full wrath of the law.

He said a special joint patrol against the use of motorcycles in Jos had commenced.

NAN reports that the law banning the operation of motorcycles in Jos was signed in 2010, owing to insecurity.

According to Agal, any motorcycle found operating in the town during the special patrol will be confiscated.
He called on residents to be law abiding and support government to ensure safety of lives and property.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Maina’s son pulled out pistol to prevent arrest – DSS
    44 mins ago

    Just in: Gunmen invade Bonny Island community, kidnap 2 persons
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal Victories: Buhari congratulates Kano, Plateau Governors
    1 hour ago

    Recruitment: Kaduna State Government shortlists 13,700 applicants
    2 hours ago

    How Maina, ex-boss of Pension Task Team, was arrested in Abuja – DSS
    2 hours ago

    You’re not alone – Washington Post owner, Bezos tells Khashoggi’s fiancee
    3 hours ago

    Tribunal affirms Gov. Simon Lalong’s election
    3 hours ago

    Obaseki sacks all his special assistants, senior special assistants