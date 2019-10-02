Ban on motorcycle in Jos still in force – Plateau Govt

The Plateau Government says the ban on the use of motorcycles in Jos is still in force.

Mr Jacob Agal, the Deputy Director in charge of Vehicle Inspection and Operation in the state Ministry of Transportation, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Agal warned that anyone caught violating the ban will face the full wrath of the law.

He said a special joint patrol against the use of motorcycles in Jos had commenced.

NAN reports that the law banning the operation of motorcycles in Jos was signed in 2010, owing to insecurity.

According to Agal, any motorcycle found operating in the town during the special patrol will be confiscated.

He called on residents to be law abiding and support government to ensure safety of lives and property.