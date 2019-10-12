Banditry: Committee indicts 33 District Heads, 5 Emirs, others in Zamfara

Banditry: Committee indicts 33 District Heads, 5 Emirs, others in Zamfara

Saturday, October 12, 2019 6:23 am


Gov. Bello Matawalle:

The committee on finding solutions to banditry in Zamfara, on Friday said it has concrete evidence that five Emirs in the state were complicit in the spate of banditry in which more than 6,319 men and women were killed.

The Chairman of the committee and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar also said 33 district and several village heads were also working with the bandits.

Abubakar, who made the disclosure while submitting the committee’s report to Gov. Bello  Matawalle in Gusau on Friday, did not publicly name the traditional rulers.

He added that 10 soldiers, some policemen and civil servants were discovered to have had their hands smeared in the banditry which lasted for about a decade in the state.

The former IGP however said some security personnel and one emir distinguished themselves creditably in the protection of the people.

He said that the committee had recommended that the emir be conferred with national honour while the officers should be promoted to their next ranks.

Abubakar said the 300-page report would be relevant to other state governments and the federal government in addressing security issues in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was inaugurated by Gov. Matawalle in July and its investigation covered between June 2011 and May 2019.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Kaduna procures N302m textbooks for schools
    10 mins ago

    Indian High Commission trains 529 Nigerians in 3 years – High Commissioner
    21 mins ago

    Banditry: Zamfara to set up N50bn victims’ support fund
    28 mins ago

    Guber polls: PDP inaugurate reconciliation committee, campaign councils for Kogi, Bayelsa
    42 mins ago

    FG says 45% of under-5 mortality preventable
    51 mins ago

    Corporate Social Responsibility: MTN transforms 510 communities – Official
    9 hours ago

    EFCC Nabs Suspected Internet Fraud Kingpin ln Delta
    9 hours ago

    Police rescue 9 children, arrest suspects in Kano