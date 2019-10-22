Bauchi gets new acting head of service

Bauchi gets new acting head of service

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:17 pm


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed


Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar as the state’s bActing Head of Service.

The appointment was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor.

Muhammed said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, Abubakar was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Science and Technology in the state.

The governor described Abubakar as a reliable and tested civil servant that would bring his wealth of experience to further strengthen the Bauchi State civil service.

He congratulated the new acting head of service and expressed confidence in his ability and professional competence to navigate the state civil service to achieve optimum results.

NAN reports that the new acting HoS took over from Alhaji Nasir Yelwa, who has proceeded on retirement on Oct. 22.

