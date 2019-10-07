BBC sexual harassment video: UNILAG, Church suspend lecturer

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria as well as University of Lagos have suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer shown in a BBC documentary soliciting for sex from an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker to proceed on leave.

The lecturer was former sub-dean of Faculty of Arts Universityof Lagos, and pastor of a local branch of the Four Square Gospel Church.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Monday said that the lecturer had been suspended indefinitely.

He said, “A panel will be set up to investigate the issue.”

Also on Monday, National Secretary of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Ikechukwu Ugbaja, in a statement announced Igbeneghu’s suspension.

The statement reads, “The attention of the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled ‘Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – wherein a lecturer at the University of Lagos named Boniface Igbeneghu, also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church, was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

“The general public is hereby informed that as holiness and Bible-believing church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural acts among our ministers.