BBNaija Finale: Seyi wins health advocacy challenge

Sunday, October 6, 2019 10:03 pm


Seyi Awolowo has won the ONE.org health advocacy challenge in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seyi was awarded at the grand finale held on Sunday. He would also join ONE at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

His prize was handed to him by Bisola Aiyeola, runner-up of BBnaija season two and ONE ambassador. She was accompanied by fellow ambassador, Waje Iruobe and Sarah Amaka, Country Director.

NAN reports that in season two, Bisola’s campaign for girl-child education was the winning campaign for the season and she represented Nigeria at the UNGA.

For this season, The Pepper Dem Gang was tasked with creating awareness for standard health care in Nigeria.

To aid the preparation for the task, Country Director, Amaka, explained the importance of citizens participation in solving societal problems and urged them to think outside the box.

Seyi presented ideas that revolved around citizen participation, government support and proper aid to resolve the health care issues in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the lights in the BBNaija has been put off, with Mercy and Mike being led to the stage for the final bow.

