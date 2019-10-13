BBNaija’s Mike visits MC Oluomo (photos)

BBNaija’s Mike visits MC Oluomo (photos)

Sunday, October 13, 2019 3:05 pm


3rd from right: MC Oluomo, Mike

Mike, the runner up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija season for on Sunday visited the chairman of Lagos State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

It will be recalled that Mike’s wife, Perri- Shakes Drayton had about a week to the final of the TV reality show also visited the NURTW state chairman to canvass support for her husband.

This led to MC Oluomo’s endorsement and campaign for votes for Mike in a viral video. It was believed that the visit by Mike, who was also with his wife was to express his gratitude to the transport magnate for the support

While announcing the visit on his facebook page, MC Oluomo said, “Waooo still own still on Case

Mike Edward BBNaija 2019 Runners up and team,
Your Surprise visitation to my house made my day even more amazing!

Thanks for coming in at such short notice.”

MC Oluomo and Mike

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    Aisha Buhari: Why I was away from Nigeria for so long
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s opposition is missing
    3 hours ago

    Ekiti PDP affirms readiness to participate in LG poll
    3 hours ago

    Traditional ruler tadks community leaders on internal security
    3 hours ago

    Man dies while waiting to board flight at Lagos airport
    4 hours ago

    I fell sick: Returnee Aisha Buhari tells Nigerians, cautions against fake news
    4 hours ago

    Prepare for strike, NLC tells state councils
    8 hours ago

    NANS Presidential aspirant opens online sexual assault register