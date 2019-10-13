BBNaija’s Mike visits MC Oluomo (photos)

Mike, the runner up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija season for on Sunday visited the chairman of Lagos State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

It will be recalled that Mike’s wife, Perri- Shakes Drayton had about a week to the final of the TV reality show also visited the NURTW state chairman to canvass support for her husband.

This led to MC Oluomo’s endorsement and campaign for votes for Mike in a viral video. It was believed that the visit by Mike, who was also with his wife was to express his gratitude to the transport magnate for the support

While announcing the visit on his facebook page, MC Oluomo said, “Waooo still own still on Case

Mike Edward BBNaija 2019 Runners up and team,

Your Surprise visitation to my house made my day even more amazing!

Thanks for coming in at such short notice.”