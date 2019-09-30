BEDC Launches MAP, Set To Install 190,000 Meters In 2 Years

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) said it is set to commence installation of not less than 190,000 units of prepaid meters for it customers in parts of Edo state in the next two years.

BEDC’s Executive Director (Commercial), Mr. Abu Ejoor, disclosed this on Monday, in Benin during the media launch of the Meter Assest Provider (MAP) scheme, in Edo State.

He noted that within two years, a cumulative average of about 10,000 units would be provided monthly in designated areas within the state.

Although BEDC franchise states cover Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti States, only two locations, namely, the Government Reserved Area (GRA) neighbourhood of Edo State capital and Okpella, in Etsako East local government area of Edo State, would be covered in the pilot scheme of the MAP.

Ejoor explained that in taking-off, MAP in BEDC will initially have up to three months of build-up roll out, which will eventually pick up with expected monthly run rate of 20,000 with total of 500,000 roll out within the period.

He assured consumers in Ekiti, Info and Delta States that very soon, shortage of meters and the problem of estimated billing will be a thing of the past as the company was poised to meet their demands.

“BEDC is committed to improving service delivery to youvand that is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our desire to satisfy your expectations. MAP will carry out metre roll out location by location, route by route, street by street, while enumeration is a prerequisite for meters will be handled by three of our MAP parties,” Ejoor siad.

The BEDC’s Executive Director however lamented that about 36% of power generated is lost through commercial theft or illegal consumption and non-payment of bills.

This, he said, is in addition to about 30% of power supplied to households that are wasted due to inefficient management of use.

While giving the assuring of the company’s committment to improving its service delivery to customers, Ejoor said that “metering customers will encourage the development of independent and competitive meter service in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), eliminate estimated billing by NASI, attract private investment in provision of metering service and close metering gap among others.”