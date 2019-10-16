Benue Investment Company sacks 44 workers

Benue Investment Company sacks 44 workers

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:14 am


O

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

 The Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), on Tuesday announced the sack of 44 workers it claimed were  redundant.

Mr Alex Adum, its Managing Director, who announced this at his first accountability press briefing in Makurdi, said that their employment followed due processes, but “lacked business needs”.

According to him, the reduction in the workforce is part of an ongoing restructuring in the company.

“All the affected staff have been redundant; I inherited a total of 204 workers, among those sacked are three Executive Directors and four General Managers.

“In 2016, BIPC had 66 staff; between 2016 and 2019, an additional 150 staff were employed,” he said.

Adums said that the company’s monthly wage bill rose to N37 million due to the number of employees.

The managing director said that he was aware of the criticisms the sack would attract, but declared that he was “doing it in good faith, and in the interest of Benue”.

He said that the company’s shares and assets had hugely depreciated due to misapplication of managerial principles.

“Previous administrations refused to apply sound managerial principles; they made the company a social service extension centre.

“They watched while the company collapsed, and left a lot of liabilities for the government to battle with,” he fumed

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Whitney Houston, Notorious BIG get nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
    14 mins ago

    Euro Cup: Italy maintain perfect record with win in Liechtenstein
    41 mins ago

    Only 30m Nigerians registered for National ID – Interior Minister
    48 mins ago

    Why Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended – U.S presidential aspirant
    1 hour ago

    Stakeholders recommend prosecution of traditional rulers supporting banditry
    1 hour ago

    NCDC raising number of laboratories to enhance disease control
    1 hour ago

    Ebola: Olorunyomi wants special honour for Adedevoh
    9 hours ago

    Minimum wage: FG, Labour negotiations continue Wednesday